Logo returns to Browns midfield, fan vote decides which one

The discussion around the Cleveland Browns logo and uniforms is always an interesting one. Technically, their helmet is their logo which has led many to say that the team doesn’t have a logo.

To be fair, a picture or silhouette of founder Mike Brown would be awkward after he founded the Cincinnati Bengals later. The other two options are slightly off given that most professional teams have logos related to their name. Brownie the Elf and a variety of dog/dawg graphics have popped up over the years but none would fit as the logo.

With no logo outside of the team’s helmet, FirstEnergy Stadium hasn’t had anything at the 50-yard line since 2017. That is about to change and fans get to decide what will be there:

We can't get anything past you!! 🏟 Hit the link to vote for our 2022 field design!

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 30, 2022

Two options include Brownie the Elf while the other two are versions of the team’s helmet. Fans can “Make Your Vote Count” and help decide which design gets painted on the field for 2022.

What do you think about the return of the midfield logo? Do any of the options jump out at you as really good or really bad?

