Logo quiz 3.0: Whose starting lineups are these?

We’re back with the third installment of our logo quiz, which tests your knowledge of current NBA starting lineups, something that only the top NBA experts will be able to figure out.

The way this works is as follows: We’ve put together graphics with the starting lineups of several NBA teams, replacing the names of the players with the logos of the squads they last played for prior to joining their current teams.

For example, for the Philadelphia 76ers, you’d have LSU as the logo at point guard to represent Ben Simmons, the Kansas logo for Joel Embiid and the Los Angeles Clippers logo for Tobias Harris.

Got it?

Good.

Now scroll down and test your knowledge with our latest logo quiz.

Good luck!

Starting lineup No. 1

Starting lineup No. 2

Starting lineup No. 3

Starting lineup No. 4

Starting lineup No. 5

Starting lineup No. 6

Starting lineup No. 7

Starting lineup No. 8

Starting lineup No. 9

Starting lineup No. 10

ANSWERS

Lineup No. 1: Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball (formerly of Illawarra Hawks), Terry Rozier (Boston Celtics), Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics), PJ Washington (Kentucky) and Bismack Biyombo (Orlando Magic). Lineup No. 2: Dallas Mavericks with Luka Doncic (formerly of Real Madrid), Josh Richardson (Philadelphia 76ers), Dorian Finney-Smith (Florida), Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks) and Maxi Kleber (Bayern Munich). Lineup No. 3: Indiana Pacers with Malcolm Brogdon (formerly of Milwaukee Bucks), Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets), Justin Holiday (Memphis Grizzlies), Domantas Sabonis (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Myles Turner (Texas). Lineup No. 4: Los Angeles Clippers with Patrick Beverley (formerly of Houston Rockets), Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder), Kawhi Leonard (Toronto Raptors), Marcus Morris (New York Knicks) and Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors). Lineup No. 5: Chicago Bulls with Tomas Satoransky (formerly of Washington Wizards), Zach LaVine (Minnesota Timberwolves), Patrick Williams (Florida State), Thaddeus Young (Indiana Pacers) and Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic). Lineup No. 6: Atlanta Hawks with Trae Young (formerly of Oklahoma), Kevin Huerter (Maryland), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings), John Collins (Wake Forest) and Clint Capela (Houston Rockets). Lineup No. 7: Miami Heat with Victor Oladipo (formerly of Houston Rockets), Jimmy Butler (Philadelphia 76ers), Duncan Robinson (Michigan), Trevor Ariza (Portland Trail Blazers) and Bam Adebayo (Kentucky). Lineup No. 8: Brooklyn Nets with Kyrie Irving (formerly of Boston Celtics), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Joe Harris (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors) and DeAndre Jordan (New York Knicks). Lineup No. 9: Golden State Warriors with Stephen Curry (formerly of Davidson), Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota Timberwolves), Kelly Oubre (Phoenix Suns), Draymond Green (Michigan State) and James Wiseman (Memphis). Lineup No. 10: Denver Nuggets with Facundo Campazzo (formerly of Real Madrid), Michael Porter (Missouri), PJ Dozier (Boston Celtics), Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic) and Nikola Jokic (Mega Basket).

