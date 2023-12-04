What logo for Jim Leyland's Baseball Hall of Fame plaque? 'I'm not really sure'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland will be the 23rd manager in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

His managerial career covered 22 seasons, 3,499 games and 1,769 wins for four franchises, plus coming out of retirement and managing Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. For his historic career, Leyland was selected for the Hall of Fame on Sunday after receiving 15 of 16 votes from the Hall's Contemporary Era committee.

He knows he is headed to the Hall of Fame, but he is still trying to figure out what team — if any team — will be represented on his bronze plaque in Cooperstown, New York.

"I'm not really sure," Leyland said Monday at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. "I'm going to reassess that with the Hall of Fame committee. I'm going to take their advice on something like that. I've managed several teams. I do not want to disrespect anybody that I managed for. I'm hoping that the Hall of Fame will help me along with that, possibly with no logo. I'm not sure just yet."

JAPAN TO DETROIT: How Tigers are working to narrow the gap and compete for top Japanese players

Jim Leyland talks with Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Leyland — the only manager in baseball history to win a World Series and WBC championship — accomplished greatness at three of his four managerial stops.

Leyland managed the Pittsburgh Pirates (1986-96), Miami Marlins (1997-98), Colorado Rockies (1999) and Tigers (2006-13). He earned his first opportunity manager and secured two of his three Manager of the Year awards with the Pirates. He won his only World Series in 1997 with the Marlins.

"I left Colorado because I didn't feel like I could make a difference," Leyland said. "I stepped away for six years. ... When I left Colorado, I really did not think I would manage again, but I thought I might want to try this again."

ANOTHER CAP DEBATE: Tigers icon Justin Verlander coy about Hall of Fame cap, but here's why it's not his decision

Leyland, who worked as a Pittsburgh-area scout for the St. Louis Cardinals when he wasn't managing, returned to the managerial chair with the Tigers in October 2005.

He won 700 of his 1,769 games with the Tigers and guided the franchise to the World Series in 2006 and 2012, only for the Tigers to lose in both appearances. He also added the third and final Manager of the Year award to his resume.

Leyland remains haunted by a decision in Game 2 of the 2013 American League Championship Series. With the Tigers leading 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning in Boston and the bases loaded, Leyland opted to bring in right-hander Joaquin Benoit to face left-handed designated hitter David Ortiz.

Ortiz then launched the first pitch from Benoit into the Red Sox bullpen for a tying grand slam, as right fielder Torii Hunter flipped over the short fence at Fenway Park in an attempt to make the catch. The photo of Hunter's legs juxtaposed with a celebrating Boston police officer in the bullpen became an iconic image as the Red Sox won in walk-off fashion in the next inning to even the ALCS at one game apiece. Boston went on to win the series, Leyland's final with the Tigers, in six games, then won the World Series in six as well.

"That's the one I've tossed and turned a little bit about," Leyland said. "I'm not sure today if I made the right decision or not. I think I did because I went to my best relief pitcher, the guy who I felt had the ability to make the best pitch, but it could be a question."

[MUST LISTEN: Make "Days of Roar" your go-to Detroit Tigers podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple,Spotify) ]

Leyland won three straight division titles twice in the National League East — with the Pirates in 1990-92 and in the AL Central with the Tigers in 2011-13.

Both the Pirates (851 wins) and Tigers (700 wins) would make sense as the most likely logos for Leyland to choose between, but he might avoid the logo altogether. After several controversies over players choosing between teams, the Hall has erected several plaques with blank caps recently, including the one belonging to Leyland's friend Tony La Russa, who managed the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals to success.

"That's a bridge we'll cross a little later," Leyland said. "One thing I won't do is I won't show disrespect to any team I managed, so we'll see how that plays out. I haven't decided yet."

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him @EvanPetzold.

Listen to our weekly Tigers show "Days of Roar" every Monday afternoon on demand at freep.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: ex-Detroit Tiger Jim Leyland unsure about Baseball Hall of Fame logo