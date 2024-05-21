'Logical' for McKenna to move to Brighton - Sutton

New York Times journalist Rory Smith gives his thoughts on reports Brighton are interested in replacing Roberto de Zerbi with Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna:

"If Kieran McKenna goes to Brighton, isn't that the most depressing thing? He absolutely should be top of the list, but surely he wants to do a season in the Premier League with Ipswich? Surely?

"Logically, if McKenna comes up with Ipswich and they go straight back down then it will do no damage to his reputation and it will improve him as a coach."

Former striker Chris Sutton, who won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, added:

"I'd go to Brighton. We've seen the three promoted teams this season go straight back down. It's logical for him to move based on playing personnel."

Watch the full episode of Monday Night Club on BBC iPlayer or listen to the podcast on BBC Sounds

[BBC]