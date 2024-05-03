Loggers win big in home league meet

May 2—It was all Onalaska in a home league meet on Thursday, as the Loggers came away with a pair of victories.

On the boys' side, the Loggers scored 263 points, nearly 200 more than second-place Pe Ell, which tallied 89.5. Adna finished third with 84.5, and Oakville scored 16.

Isaac Fitch came away with wins in the 200 (:24.47) and 400, (:52.92), and Justice Miller headlined a 1-2-3-4 Onalaska finish in the 100 with a time of 11.63 seconds. Taden Miller won the 800 with a time of 2:16.73.

Taden Miller, Ethan Thayer, Case McGraw, and Justice Miller won the 4x100 by clocking a 45.86, and Miller, Lane Gordon, McGraw and Fitch finished the 4x400 in 3:44.92.

Justice Miller also came away with two wins in the field, winning the discus (161-6) and shot put (46-10), and Lane Gordon won the javelin with a toss of 131-3. He topped teammate Justin Jacoby by just four inches.

David Locklin and Riley Carter finished tied in first in the high jump at 5-2, and Morgan Allen won the triple jump with a leap of 37-4.

Adna's Bailey Davis and Brady Morgan earned two long-distance victories for the Pirates, as Davis won the 1600 (5:26.46) and Morgan won the 3200 (11:32.36). Jens Neilson also earned a win in the long jump at 18-3, three inches ahead of the runner-up.

Pe Ell's Carter Phelps earned the Trojans' two wins on the boys' side, winning the 110 in 15.73 seconds and the 300 in 41.02.

On the girls' side, the Loggers 182 was nearly 50 more than Adna's 134, and third-place Ocosta tallied 53. Oakville and Pe Ell rounded out the top-5 with 30 and 21, respectively.

Rylee Poppe won the 200, breaking the 30 second mark with a time of 29.83, and Sommer Zurinskas won in both the high jump (4-6) and the triple jump (29-9).

Hannah Wilson cleared the bar at eight feet for the pole vault, and the Loggers came away with two relay wins. Oleana Rimmereid, Kiley Talley, Kaiyah Sandridge, and Zurinskas won the 4x100 in 57.04 seconds, and Kyla Free, Liller Miller, Iris Allen, and Maddy Hanson won the 4x200 in 2:16.00.

Adna's Karsyn Freeman won three events, as she came out on top in the 100 (:13.76), 100 hurdles (:17.49), and discus (126-0).

Bailey Naillon won the 400 in 1:10.38, and Megan Stout won the 300 hurdles in 55.14 seconds, just five-hundredths of a second ahead of Lillian Wellander. Wellander did come out on top in the long jump, leaping 14 feet.

Lillian Boyd won the shot put (35-0), and Lydia Tobin won the javelin (93-6).