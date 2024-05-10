Loggers Legion baseball wins twice at Wood Bat Tournament

May 10—The Libby Loggers kicked off the American Legion baseball season last weekend in the Wood Bat Classic at Lee Gehring Field in Libby.

The Loggers opened with a 6-1 win over the Kalispell Sluggers on Friday, May 3, then edged the Central Alberta Wolves, 4-3, on Saturday, May 4. The Loggers dropped games to the Missoula Impact on Saturday and Sunday to the Cranbrook Bandits.

Libby was at home Wednesday, May 8 for a game against Kalispell AA and lost 19-5 in seven innings.

The Loggers are on the road this weekend with a game Saturday at Missoula. They play at Kalispell AA on May 15 before returning home May 18 to host Missoula.

In the May 3 opener, Cy Williams threw a complete game and struck out 12. Libby scored five runs in the first inning, keyed by Noah Gillespie 2-run double.

Saturday, the Loggers topped Central Alberta in exciting fashion by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase a 3-2 deficit.

Aidan Rose stole second base, took third on a sacrifice bunt and scored the game-winner on a wild throw to first base.

Against Kalispell AA, the Loggers trailed 1-0 after three innings before the visitors scored four runs in the fourth and added multiple runs in each of the next three frames.

The Loggers tallied five in their last at-bat, including sacrifice flies by Rose and Williams.