Loggers cruise by Ducks in doubleheader sweep

Apr. 23—BOX SCORE

At Onalaska

Game 1 (League)

LOGGERS 6, DUCKS 0

Toutle Lake 000 000 0 — 0

Onalaska 010 050 X — 6

ONY Pitching — Liddell (W) 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 14 SO. Highlights — Escalerra 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; Aumann 1-3, RBI, R; Cantrell 1-2, RBI

Game 2 (Non-League)

LOGGERS 21, DUCKS 8

Lisa Liddell continued her second-half wizardry in the circle, throwing a complete game shutout to pace Onalaska to a 6-0 C2BL victory against Toutle Lake on Monday night at home. The Loggers won the non-league game 21-8, but no stats were published online.

Liddell allowed just one hit and two walks to go with 14 strikeouts. She nursed a 1-0 lead for over four innings until the Loggers (9-6, 5-1 C2BL) broke the game open with a five-run bottom of the fifth.

Randi Haight, Jaelynn Aumann, Yuli Escalerra and Cadence Cantrell all recorded RBIs in the frame with three of them notching hits. Liddell shut the door from there, setting down the final six Toutle Lake batters.

Escalerra, Liddell and Katie Zadell all roped doubles for Onalaska, who will take on Adna next week in a critical league matchup.