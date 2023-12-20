Logansport Alumni Association gives grants to 10 teachers

Dec. 20—The Logansport Alumni Association awarded $6,945 in funding to 10 teachers Saturday night before the start of the boys' basketball game at The Berry Bowl.

Grant winners included $1,000 to Katrina Scagnoli of Fairview Elementary School for the One Book, One School program; $1,500 to John Higgins of Fairview Elementary School for Suzuki Tone Chimes; $482 for Julie Bunnell of Columbia Elementary School for student published books; $1,500 for Robin Huffman and Shelby Marchal of Columbia Elementary School for a model apartment; $200 to Alexander Phommakhot of Logansport Junior High School for Chinese culture lesson materials; $250 to Kim May of Logansport Junior High School for ELL student mentorship; $220 to Kathy Farrer of Logansport Junior High School for Shrinkie Dink Science; $400 to Yi-Chun LeFaure of Logansport High School for the multicultural festival; $400 to Chunmei Guan of Logansport High School for the 2024 Lunar New Year event; $993 to Melissa Denney of the Century Career Center for an iPad and Apple pencil.

The alumni association began in 2020 with the goal to fund, sponsor and promote students and educator ideas at LCSC. The association funded the projects with up to 20% of its budget.