Logano weathers through cautions, wins Truck Series race at Bristol

Joey Logano might have logged little racing time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, but for the reigning Cup Series champion, the lack of series experience was a challenge worth accepting heading into the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Saturday night. And while Logano had only raced a grand total of one Truck Series contest dating back to 2015 — last year’s Truck Series dirt race — it was all the experience he needed to overcome weather and the field.

Saturday night’s victory is Logano’s second in the Truck Series and his first since March 28, 2015, at Martinsville Speedway. Ty Majeski, William Byron, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five.

Two multi-truck cautions during the opening laps involving a combined nine trucks failed to sway Logano’s No. 66 Ford away from the top of the field as the Team Penske regular led 39 of the 40 opening laps en route to the Stage 1 win. A dominant run via the inside lane continued for Logano entering Stage 2, leading another 39 laps to win Stage 2.

While a Lap 130 caution took out a handful of race contenders in Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen, Logano and a resurgent Majeski continued to battle during the restarts. However, Logano prevailed through each of the race’s 11 non-stage cautions en route to the win. In all, Logano led 138 of the race’s 150 laps.

The Truck Series will next race at Martinsville Speedway on April 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.