Logano talks grip level with NASCAR’s Next Gen car
Team Penske driver Joey Logano talks about the elevated grip level of the new Next Gen car at NASCAR's test at the Charlotte Roval.
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR’s Next Gen car is on track for a full two days of testing on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course Monday and Tuesday, putting next year’s Cup Series model through its paces. RELATED: Next Gen test photos | Test preview, entry list The two-day session comes after the Bank of America […]
There are several changes in the top five in this week's rankings.
A series official revealed additional tests for the Next Gen car and what packages NASCAR intends to run with the new car.
Quirky NASCAR rain call in 1965 helped Yarborough to the first of his 83 Cup Series victories.
As the Next Gen car for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series prepares for its first taste of competition next season, it’s time to review the development and testing so far and to size up what’s next before the new model’s debut. January 2019: Early discussion The first talks about the Next Gen project begin in […]
FOX Sports' Larry McReynolds joins NASCAR.com at the Next Gen Roval test to break down the new look of the car and its new number placement.
NASCAR said if a truce can't be found between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick, series officials 'will do what we think is necessary.'
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 32 of 2021 season (Charlotte Roval) Active […]
Kevin Harvick was going to get his revenge on Chase Elliott, believing somewhere and somehow, he'd even the score after Elliott cost him a win last month. When Harvick delivered his payback, it nearly knocked the reigning NASCAR champion out of the playoffs. With the stakes so high and the Cup title on the line over the final four weeks of the season, is it time for NASCAR to intervene?
Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]
Watch Kevin Harvick's in-car camera as he sends Chase Elliott around at the Charlotte Roval following their feud sparked at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Harvick hits the turn 1 wall at Charlotte head on as Chase Elliott closes in.
