Logano takes Phoenix NASCAR Cup win despite mid-race penalty
Joey Logano scored his second NASCAR Cup series victory of the season in overtime at Phoenix, despite having to serve a mid-race penalty for a loose tyre.
Logano was slapped with the drive-through penalty on lap 136 of an eventual 316 after his Team Penske crew allowed a tyre to run loose through the pit-lane, which dropped the #22 Mustang from fifth to the rear of the field.
The 2017 Cup champion then worked his way back up through the field, helped by a high number of caution periods (12 in total) to take the lead on lap 226, running in the top five thereafter.
A caution period on lap 300 for a Ross Chastain spin after minor contact with Cole Custer and William Byron proved decisive in the race, as Logano opted to stay out whilst team-mate Brad Keselowski pitted the #2 Penske for four tyres.
Logano's gamble to stay out proved the right option, and after controlling the overtime period, he held off Kevin Harvick's Stewart-Haas Racing machine to record his 25th Cup victory and Penske's first in the spring Phoenix race.
Behind Harvick came Kyle Busch, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the only Toyota Camry exponent to come out of the race with a respectable result.
Busch's team-mate Martin Truex Jr retired late-on after a wall strike following contact with Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin's race was ruined after an incident with pre-race points leader Ryan Blaney on lap 65 sent Hamlin tumbling towards the back of the field, and Blaney into retirement.
Kyle Larson (Ganassi), Clint Bowyer (SHR) and Kurt Busch (Ganassi) all scored good points, finishing in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, ahead of pole-sitter Chase Elliott, who dominated the early stages of the race.
Elliott led for a majority of the first stage, but lost out on the segment win to Harvick following on a restart, while his race never recovered from an unscheduled pit-stop on lap 156 for a suspected loose wheel.
Almirola, Cole Custer and Byron rounded out the top 10, ahead of Keselowski, who could only recover to take 11th, although he could take the consolation prize of stage two victory.
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson's winless run will reach 100 races, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver once again failed to win in the 99th race since his last win at Dover in 2017.
Johnson ran in the midfield for a majority of the race, and could only take 12th at the flag.
Phoenix results
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
1
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
316
3h20m50.s
-
CLA
2
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
316
-0.276s
0.276s
CLA
3
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
316
-0.617s
0.617s
CLA
4
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
316
-0.891s
0.891s
CLA
5
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
316
-1.051s
1.051s
CLA
6
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
316
-1.282s
1.282s
CLA
7
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
316
-1.400s
1.400s
CLA
8
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
316
-1.648s
1.648s
CLA
9
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
316
-1.954s
1.954s
CLA
10
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
316
-2.182s
2.182s
CLA
11
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
316
-2.463s
2.463s
CLA
12
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
316
-2.577s
2.577s
CLA
13
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
316
-2.802s
2.802s
CLA
14
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
316
-2.804s
2.804s
CLA
15
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
316
-2.851s
2.851s
CLA
16
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
316
-3.023s
3.023s
CLA
17
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
316
-3.042s
3.042s
CLA
18
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
316
-3.220s
3.220s
CLA
19
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
316
-3.367s
3.367s
CLA
20
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
316
-3.500s
3.500s
CLA
21
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
316
-3.635s
3.635s
CLA
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
316
-3.764s
3.764s
CLA
23
Ross Chastain
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
316
-3.823s
3.823s
CLA
24
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
316
-3.890s
3.890s
CLA
25
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
316
-4.160s
4.160s
CLA
26
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
316
-4.990s
4.990s
CLA
27
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
316
-5.597s
5.597s
CLA
28
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
313
-
3 Laps
CLA
29
Joey Gase
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
313
-
3 Laps
CLA
30
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
312
-
4 Laps
CLA
31
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
292
-
Electrical
CLA
32
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
282
-
Accident
CLA
33
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
264
-
Accident
CLA
34
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
208
-
Accident
CLA
35
Garrett Smithley
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
181
-
Engine
CLA
36
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
129
-
Accident
CLA
37
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
65
-
Accident
CLA
38
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Toyota
51
-
Engine
CLA
