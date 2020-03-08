Logano takes Phoenix NASCAR Cup win despite mid-race penalty

Jake Nichols
Autosport
Logano takes Phoenix win despite mid-race penalty
Joey Logano scored his second NASCAR Cup series victory of the season in overtime at Phoenix, despite having to serve a mid-race penalty for a loose tyre.

Logano was slapped with the drive-through penalty on lap 136 of an eventual 316 after his Team Penske crew allowed a tyre to run loose through the pit-lane, which dropped the #22 Mustang from fifth to the rear of the field.

The 2017 Cup champion then worked his way back up through the field, helped by a high number of caution periods (12 in total) to take the lead on lap 226, running in the top five thereafter.

A caution period on lap 300 for a Ross Chastain spin after minor contact with Cole Custer and William Byron proved decisive in the race, as Logano opted to stay out whilst team-mate Brad Keselowski pitted the #2 Penske for four tyres.

Logano's gamble to stay out proved the right option, and after controlling the overtime period, he held off Kevin Harvick's Stewart-Haas Racing machine to record his 25th Cup victory and Penske's first in the spring Phoenix race.

Behind Harvick came Kyle Busch, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the only Toyota Camry exponent to come out of the race with a respectable result.

Busch's team-mate Martin Truex Jr retired late-on after a wall strike following contact with Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin's race was ruined after an incident with pre-race points leader Ryan Blaney on lap 65 sent Hamlin tumbling towards the back of the field, and Blaney into retirement.

Kyle Larson (Ganassi), Clint Bowyer (SHR) and Kurt Busch (Ganassi) all scored good points, finishing in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, ahead of pole-sitter Chase Elliott, who dominated the early stages of the race.

Elliott led for a majority of the first stage, but lost out on the segment win to Harvick following on a restart, while his race never recovered from an unscheduled pit-stop on lap 156 for a suspected loose wheel.

Almirola, Cole Custer and Byron rounded out the top 10, ahead of Keselowski, who could only recover to take 11th, although he could take the consolation prize of stage two victory.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson's winless run will reach 100 races, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver once again failed to win in the 99th race since his last win at Dover in 2017.

Johnson ran in the midfield for a majority of the race, and could only take 12th at the flag.

Phoenix results

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

1

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

316

3h20m50.s

-

CLA

2

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

316

-0.276s

0.276s

CLA

3

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

316

-0.617s

0.617s

CLA

4

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

316

-0.891s

0.891s

CLA

5

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

316

-1.051s

1.051s

CLA

6

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

316

-1.282s

1.282s

CLA

7

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

316

-1.400s

1.400s

CLA

8

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

316

-1.648s

1.648s

CLA

9

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

316

-1.954s

1.954s

CLA

10

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

316

-2.182s

2.182s

CLA

11

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

316

-2.463s

2.463s

CLA

12

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

316

-2.577s

2.577s

CLA

13

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

316

-2.802s

2.802s

CLA

14

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

316

-2.804s

2.804s

CLA

15

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

316

-2.851s

2.851s

CLA

16

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

316

-3.023s

3.023s

CLA

17

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

316

-3.042s

3.042s

CLA

18

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

316

-3.220s

3.220s

CLA

19

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

316

-3.367s

3.367s

CLA

20

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

316

-3.500s

3.500s

CLA

21

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

316

-3.635s

3.635s

CLA

22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

316

-3.764s

3.764s

CLA

23

Ross Chastain

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

316

-3.823s

3.823s

CLA

24

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

316

-3.890s

3.890s

CLA

25

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

316

-4.160s

4.160s

CLA

26

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

316

-4.990s

4.990s

CLA

27

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

316

-5.597s

5.597s

CLA

28

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

313

-

3 Laps

CLA

29

Joey Gase

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

313

-

3 Laps

CLA

30

Reed Sorenson

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

312

-

4 Laps

CLA

31

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

292

-

Electrical

CLA

32

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

282

-

Accident

CLA

33

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

264

-

Accident

CLA

34

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

208

-

Accident

CLA

35

Garrett Smithley

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

181

-

Engine

CLA

36

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

129

-

Accident

CLA

37

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

65

-

Accident

CLA

38

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

Toyota

51

-

Engine

CLA

