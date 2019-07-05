Logano to start on pole at Daytona after qualifying canceled Joey Logano will start from the pole position for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 after Busch Pole Qualifying was canceled Friday at Daytona International Speedway because of inclement weather. It was not raining in Daytona Beach, Florida, at the time of the cancellation, but lightning was spotted near the 2.5-mile track and had track activity […]

Joey Logano will start from the pole position for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 after Busch Pole Qualifying was canceled Friday at Daytona International Speedway because of inclement weather. It was not raining in Daytona Beach, Florida, at the time of the cancellation, but lightning was spotted near the 2.5-mile track and had track activity on hold.

RELATED: Full Daytona lineup

The full lineup for Saturday’s race (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set by owner points, meaning Kyle Busch will start alongside Logano on the front row.

With the weather delays, Xfinity Series qualifying was scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET. The Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola is anticipated to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.