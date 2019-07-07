Logano, Dillon capture stage wins at Daytona It was a battle between Chevrolets and Fords to finish out Stage 2 of the postponed Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. Austin Dillon and his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, however, was able to hold onto his lead with help from a line of fellow Chevrolets behind him and […]

It was a battle between Chevrolets and Fords to finish out Stage 2 of the postponed Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

Austin Dillon and his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, however, was able to hold onto his lead with help from a line of fellow Chevrolets behind him and pull away to win his second stage victory in 2019.

Alex Bowman in the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet finished second, while his HMS teammates William Byron in the No. 24 and Chase Elliott in the No. 9 ended up right behind him.

Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was leading a pack of Fords on the outside line and came close to pulling away with the lead, but they weren‘t able to pull it off. Bowyer finished in fifth.

On Lap 83, Brad Keselowski got turned into the wall after a push from Kevin Harvick. Daniel Hemric, Daniel Suarez and David Ragan were all swept up in the aftermath. Keselowski‘s No. 2 Team Penske Ford endured too much damage to continue, ending his day before the conclusion of Stage 2. Same goes for Suarez and Ragan.

Stage 2 opened with an incident between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kurt Busch. Stenhouse Jr. went spinning down the front stretch when Busch didn‘t lift.

On Lap 76, Busch got tight and hit the Turn 3 wall, sending him spinning and bringing out the third caution of the day. Busch‘s No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet suffered a decent amount of damage and went to pit road for repairs.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 10 2 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 9 3 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 8 4 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 7 5 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 6 6 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 5 7 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 4 8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing 3 9 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 2 10 Joey Logano Team Penske 1

STAGE 1

Joey Logano raced to his seventh stage win of the season winning the opening stage of Sunday’s postponed Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and leading 35 laps.

Starting from the pole position, Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford led the first lap of the race before Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing got a jump with help from his teammate Denny Hamlin to lead the second lap. But it didn’t take long for Logano to take back the lead with help from fellow Ford driver Kevin Harvick.

Logano lost the top spot during the first round of pit stops, when Harvick beat him off pit road and took the lead. Harvick led 12 laps.

But on the last lap of the stage, with help from Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Logano took back the lead, pushing Harvick to fourth.

Manufacturers worked together, resulting in a 1-2-3-4 Ford sweep. Stenhouse Jr. finished in second in the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford followed by Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford in third.

Harvick took fourth in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet rounded out the top five. Elliott was the highest finishing Chevrolet and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Hamlin in eighth was the highest finishing Toyota.

With 14 laps to go in Stage 1, the Toyotas and Chevrolets hit pit road for the first stop of the day. Hamlin got into the back of Busch’s Toyota entering the pits.