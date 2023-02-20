Logano: ‘Second just is the worst in this race’ | NASCAR Exclusive
Joey Logano expresses his disappointment in being the runner up to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the Daytona 500.
What NASCAR drivers said about the 65th Daytona 500, which Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won in a last-lap battle over Joey Logano at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A new era for Kyle Busch began painfully familiar — wrecking out of the Daytona 500, still unable to check the only empty box on his tremendous list of crown-jewel wins. RELATED: Unofficial Daytona 500 results | At-track photos: Daytona The two-time Cup Series champion has won about everything a driver […]
Those within the racing world are used to races sometimes ending under yellow. The casual NASCAR fan has to wonder why, especially at Daytona 500.
A seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and a hot-shot rookie are among the most tempting bets in the 40-car field.
JR Motorsports had four cars behind leader Austin Hill in the final laps but didn't win after one car spun, another crash and a third ran out of fuel.
Results and points standings after the 65th Daytona 500, which Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
Travis Pastrana led two laps and raced his way into the top 11 in his first NASCAR Cup Series race. He was the second-highest-placing rookie Sunday.
Stenhouse was ahead of Joey Logano when the caution came out on the final lap.
