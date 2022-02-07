Logano says Busch Light Clash is a ‘huge win’ for the sport
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver talks to Joey Logano about his historic win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the impact of the Busch Light Clash on NASCAR racing.
Emmitt Smith, the former Dallas Cowboys star and football Hall of Famer, is the latest big-time name to jump into NASCAR.
Watch Joey Logano take the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
NASCAR plans to employ the model used for Clash at the Coliseum to other large venues in big cities. Auto Club Speedway in Fontana could be downsized.
Tens of thousands of petrolheads gather in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch NASCAR's top drivers thunder around a temporary track.
The Busch Clash certainly looked and felt different on Sunday, but was it a good race?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than one year after joining forces, U.S. Navy veteran Jesse Iwuji and Emmitt Smith announced Chevrolet as their team’s manufacturer for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series season. It was also revealed on Monday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that the car number will be 34 (a tribute to Wendell Scott) […]
Last year Kyle Busch tied David Pearson for the second-longest winning streak. Now he has Richard Petty in his sights for 2022. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Joey Logano held off Kyle Busch to win the Clash at the Coliseum, the first time NASCAR has held its preseason exhibition on the short track.
