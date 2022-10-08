Logano reacts to 25th career NASCAR Cup Series pole
Joey Logano reacts to winning his 25th pole in the NASCAR Cup Series, this one coming at Charlotte Motor Speedway's road course.
Chase Briscoe will be among drivers trying to rise above the cutline in Sunday's playoff race at the Roval.
NASCAR says it had a productive test of its new car and promised drivers that solutions to some of their safety concerns should be implemented by next season. NASCAR's top leadership held a 75-minute meeting ahead of Saturday's practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It's the first time in at least two decades that three full time Cup drivers will miss a race.
Joey Logano wrapped up the Busch Light Pole Award in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying sessions at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. RELATED: Starting lineup | Weekend schedule Logano turned a best lap of 103.424 mph in the final round, putting the Team Penske No. 22 Ford in the top starting spot for Sunday’s […]
The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval.
JR Motorsports driver and championship favorite Noah Gragson wrecks his No. 9 Chevrolet Saturday morning in Xfinity Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
AJ Allmendinger won the pole for Saturday's Xfinity Series playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
NASCAR's current television contract expires in 2024 and teams want a greater share of revenue starting in 2025.
Byron is now in a much better position to advance to the third round of the playoffs than he was a day ago.
Saturday's schedule includes practice and qualifying for both Xfinity and Cup cars before the Xfinity playoff race.