Logano on pole for NASCAR Daytona after lightning stops qualifying
Penske's Joey Logano will start the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona from pole position after persistent lightning led to the cancellation of qualifying.
The weather conditions at the track on Friday afternoon prevented NASCAR from completing the pre-qualifying inspection and forced the cancellation of qualifying.
The field for Saturday night's race has been set by the ruling that the field is set by order of owner points, meaning Logano's #22 Penske car will start from pole.
Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) will start second and Logano's team-mate, Brad Keselowski. will line up third. Stewart Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick starts fourth and Busch's team-mate Martin Truex Jr is fifth.
Rounding out the top 10 positions is Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney.
Logano starts from pole for the second time this season after taking his first at Michigan on the way to victory there.
The Penske driver has performed well in the two superspeedway races this year, finishing fourth in the Daytona 500 and fourth at Talladega.
"We're going to see a different race at Daytona than we saw in February," said Logano's crew chief, Todd Gordon.
"Obviously, the rules package is different and similar to Talladega, you are going to see guys with really big runs coming and you'll see moves have to be made.
"I think blocking runs is going to be extremely difficult this weekend, and I think you will see cars coming and going through the pack just based on which line is moving at the time.
"I felt good about what we had at Talladega and I think we will be in a good spot for Saturday night."
Starting grid
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
1
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
2
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
3
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
4
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
5
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
6
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
7
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
9
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
11
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
12
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
13
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
14
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
15
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
16
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
17
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
18
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
20
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
21
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
22
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
23
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
24
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
25
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
26
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
27
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
28
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
29
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
30
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
31
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
32
Quin Houff
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
33
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
34
J.J. Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
35
B.J. McLeod
Petty Ware Racing
Ford
36
Parker Kligerman
Gaunt Brothers Racing
Toyota
37
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
38
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
39
Brendan Gaughan
Beard Motorsports
Chevrolet
40
Joey Gase
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus