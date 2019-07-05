Logano on pole for NASCAR Daytona after lightning stops qualifying

Logano on pole after qualifying is cancelled

Penske's Joey Logano will start the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona from pole position after persistent lightning led to the cancellation of qualifying.

The weather conditions at the track on Friday afternoon prevented NASCAR from completing the pre-qualifying inspection and forced the cancellation of qualifying.

The field for Saturday night's race has been set by the ruling that the field is set by order of owner points, meaning Logano's #22 Penske car will start from pole.

Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) will start second and Logano's team-mate, Brad Keselowski. will line up third. Stewart Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick starts fourth and Busch's team-mate Martin Truex Jr is fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 positions is Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney.

Logano starts from pole for the second time this season after taking his first at Michigan on the way to victory there.

The Penske driver has performed well in the two superspeedway races this year, finishing fourth in the Daytona 500 and fourth at Talladega.

"We're going to see a different race at Daytona than we saw in February," said Logano's crew chief, Todd Gordon.

"Obviously, the rules package is different and similar to Talladega, you are going to see guys with really big runs coming and you'll see moves have to be made.

"I think blocking runs is going to be extremely difficult this weekend, and I think you will see cars coming and going through the pack just based on which line is moving at the time.

"I felt good about what we had at Talladega and I think we will be in a good spot for Saturday night."

Starting grid

Pos Driver Team Car 1 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 5 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 9 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 11 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 12 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 14 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 16 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 17 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing Ford 20 Paul Menard Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 23 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet 24 Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Matt DiBenedetto Leavine Family Racing Toyota 26 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 27 David Ragan Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford 31 Matt Tifft Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 Quin Houff Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Landon Cassill StarCom Racing Chevrolet 34 J.J. Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 B.J. McLeod Petty Ware Racing Ford 36 Parker Kligerman Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota 37 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 38 Ross Chastain Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 39 Brendan Gaughan Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 40 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet





