Logano on pole for NASCAR Daytona after lightning stops qualifying

Jim Utter
Autosport
Penske's Joey Logano will start the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona from pole position after persistent lightning led to the cancellation of qualifying.

The weather conditions at the track on Friday afternoon prevented NASCAR from completing the pre-qualifying inspection and forced the cancellation of qualifying.

The field for Saturday night's race has been set by the ruling that the field is set by order of owner points, meaning Logano's #22 Penske car will start from pole.

Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing) will start second and Logano's team-mate, Brad Keselowski. will line up third. Stewart Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick starts fourth and Busch's team-mate Martin Truex Jr is fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 positions is Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney.

Logano starts from pole for the second time this season after taking his first at Michigan on the way to victory there.

The Penske driver has performed well in the two superspeedway races this year, finishing fourth in the Daytona 500 and fourth at Talladega.

"We're going to see a different race at Daytona than we saw in February," said Logano's crew chief, Todd Gordon.

"Obviously, the rules package is different and similar to Talladega, you are going to see guys with really big runs coming and you'll see moves have to be made.

"I think blocking runs is going to be extremely difficult this weekend, and I think you will see cars coming and going through the pack just based on which line is moving at the time.

"I felt good about what we had at Talladega and I think we will be in a good spot for Saturday night."

Starting grid

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

1

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

2

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

5

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

6

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

7

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

9

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

11

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

12

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

13

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

14

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

15

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

16

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

17

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

18

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

19

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

20

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

21

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

22

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

23

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

24

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

25

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

26

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

27

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

28

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

29

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

30

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

31

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

32

Quin Houff

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

33

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

34

J.J. Haley

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

35

B.J. McLeod

Petty Ware Racing

Ford

36

Parker Kligerman

Gaunt Brothers Racing

Toyota

37

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

38

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

39

Brendan Gaughan

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

40

Joey Gase

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet


