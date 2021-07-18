Logano penalized after crew member works on car under red flag

Reuters Videos

Two Syrian bears were rescued from a zooLocation: Tyre, LebanonTheir names are Homer and UlyssesThey’re now on their way to a wildlife sanctuary in the U.S.Four Paws International helped prepare the brown bears for their journey(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) HEAD OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AT FOUR PAWS INTERNATIONAL, AMIR KHALIL, SAYING:"Today the team will give the bears the anaesthesia and we will transfer them from South Lebanon to a sanctuary in Colorado. It will be a long journey with a transit in Dubai then to Chicago then Colorado, so the bears need special care regarding anaesthesia and the dose given and its timing."Homer and Ulysses were kept in a zoo for more than 10 yearsTheir cage had a cement floor(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) HEAD OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AT FOUR PAWS INTERNATIONAL, AMIR KHALIL, SAYING:"Bears in nature walk more than 40 kilometres a day, it is not suitable for them to be staying in a 4x3 metres cage with cement floor which does not meet international standards. We are happy that people here agreed that these animals go to a better place to live a better life, and these bears should retire, it is not appropriate they will stay in a cage all their lives until they die."The two bears will soon walk freely in a natural habitat