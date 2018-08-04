Logano outlasts rain, Keselowski for Watkins Glen Xfinity win Joey Logano outlasted his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski and rainy conditions to capture the victory in the Xfinity Series Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. It marked Logano’s 50th NASCAR national series win, his 30th in the Xfinity Series. It was his third career win at Watkins Glen and his second win …

It marked Logano’s 50th NASCAR national series win, his 30th in the Xfinity Series. It was his third career win at Watkins Glen and his second win in the Xfinity Series this season.

Logano, who started on the pole and led a race-high 31 laps, pulled away after a close battle with Keselowski in the final laps caused his teammate’s No. 12 Ford to spin after pressuring too hard on Turn 1 with just three laps remaining.

Keselowski ended up 10th after recovering from his spin.

AJ Allmendinger finished second after overcoming a pit-road penalty just after the end of Stage 2 of the 82-lap, 200.9-mile race.

Justin Allgainer, Ryan Preece and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.

Logano’s victory also ended Christopher Bell’s three-race winning streak. Bell, who won Xfinity Series races at Kentucky, New Hampshire and Iowa, finished ninth in his first career Watkins Glen start.

The race turned interesting when rain began to fall midway through Stage 2, and NASCAR told teams to change to rain tires at Lap 31. It was just the fifth time that Xfinity Series cars have raced in the rain, the last coming in 2016 at Mid-Ohio.

Road-course specialist Allmendinger thrived in the wet conditions, holding the lead from the restart in the rain until the end of Stage 2, for 11 laps led, in all.

The wet pavement led to some tricky driving — and one caution that morphed into a red flag on Lap 35 when No. 01 Vinnie Miller slammed into the tire barrier on Turn 1 — and tire strategy when teams were forced to decide when to move to slick tires as the rain quickly passed and the track dried.

Keselowski was among the first to change back to slick tires, and zipped to the front after making the call.

The race featured seven different leaders and eight cautions. Logano won Stage 1 while Allmendinger won Stage 2.

