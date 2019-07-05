Logano, Ford ready to break up Chevrolet's superspeedway party DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Superspeedways and Team Penske have a hand in glove relationship. Joey Logano has four superspeedway wins with his biggest one coming in the 2015 Daytona 500. Team Penske's current stable of drivers have 10 wins at superspeedways. With all that success at two of NASCAR's biggest, fastest tracks, Logano was faced […]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Superspeedways and Team Penske have a hand in glove relationship. Joey Logano has four superspeedway wins with his biggest one coming in the 2015 Daytona 500. Team Penske’s current stable of drivers have 10 wins at superspeedways.

With all that success at two of NASCAR‘s biggest, fastest tracks, Logano was faced with two new challenges this spring at Talladega. A new NASCAR superspeedway package and a host of Camaro‘s with a directive straight from Chevrolet: Win. That‘s something that isn‘t lost on the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang.

“I think what stands out to me the most is what Chevy did,” Logano told NASCAR.com on Thursday at Daytona International Speedway before practice began for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).



“They came together and joined as one force and they were pretty quick when we were in Talladega. You know I think that‘s going to force everyone‘s hand to adjust the way they race to try to take them down. That‘s what we are going to do.”

That may be easier said than done. Ford has names like Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney under their banner. Those guys are competitors and naturally want to be “the guy” to take their Ford to Victory Lane.

“As a Ford driver, we have been back and forth on this and going for quite some time,” Logano said. “Now everyone is trying. How do you work together to win? How do we all win? That‘s something that is very challenging when you get to the superspeedways.”

With that being said, Logano finds himself in a good spot with nine races left before the playoffs start in Las Vegas in September. He has two wins to his name and leads Kyle Busch by 18 points in the regular season championship battle, a title that comes with 15 extra playoff points.

“It‘s just a security blanket,” Logano said of adding as many playoff points as possible. “That‘s what you‘re trying to get. That‘s what the first 26 races are for, get yourself in the playoff and then how do you just get a little more secure.”

Logano added: “Those points aren‘t just for the first round, they are for each round until you get to Miami. Those race wins, playoff points, stage wins whenever you can get them are so big because it‘s your blanket in case something goes wrong.”