Logano expects Keselowski's ire from Busch Clash dust-up to subside

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joey Logano said Wednesday that he talked through an incident in Sunday’s Busch Clash with teammate Brad Keselowski and that he expects the disagreement to blow over without a major rift.

Keselowski was caught up in a crash late in Sunday’s exhibition after Logano made an aggressive series of blocks on Kyle Busch in their contest for the lead. Contact triggered a Turn 4 pileup, and an animated Keselowski pounded his hands against the ambulance in frustration, telling his crew, “we got destroyed by our teammate” over his in-car communications.

Wednesday, Logano tried to clear the air with the benefit of a few days’ time for any tensions to cool.

“We’ve talked and I think so. We’ll see. We’re going to have different opinions on a lot of things all the time,” Logano said, fighting through the final stages of a cold during Daytona 500 Media Day. “It’s part of racing and things like that, but I think we’ll be fine.”

Logano said the two Team Penske teammates took in Walt Disney World earlier this week, but didn’t see each other there. In discussing the incident with Keselowski, he said it was important to share his side of the story and drill down to the cause of his ire.

“That stuff happens, but hey, we’ve been friends for a long time. We’ve been able to figure things out before,” Logano said. “He said afterwards, ‘I’m not really that worried about it. It’s going to be OK. We’re going to figure it out.’ Everything always blows by. Everything gets better all the time.”

Keselowski was due for his media availability later Wednesday, slated for a 1:37 p.m. ET slot.

This story will be updated.