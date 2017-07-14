Logano: I feel like Dale Jr.; everyone likes me
Joey Logano says he feels like Dale Earnhardt Jr. when he comes to New Hampshire and gets to return to his racing roots.
Joey Logano says he feels like Dale Earnhardt Jr. when he comes to New Hampshire and gets to return to his racing roots.
Boomer72: Consider this: 2 days after the meeting, Trump Sr. bragged that he would release information on Hillary Clinton colluding with the Russians. But he never released anything. But then, the very next day, the DNC emails (hacked by the Russians) were released. That is not a coincidence. Ask Trump to explain his statement.
249