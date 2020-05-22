The Titans signed a veteran backup quarterback last offseason and the chance to join the team worked out well for Ryan Tannehill.

He re-signed with the team earlier this offseason and former starter Marcus Mariota moved on to the Raiders as a free agent, but they haven’t gone down the veteran road for a backup. Logan Woodside is back after spending last season on injured reserve and the Titans drafted Cole McDonald in the seventh round this year.

Woodside also spent time on the team’s practice squad in 2018, so his experience would seem to give him the leg up on McDonald for the No. 2 job. He’d like to keep it that way and show that the Titans don’t need to look elsewhere for a backup.

“It is definitely a big opportunity, and I am very grateful that the Titans have invested some time in me,” Woodside said, via the team’s website. “The best thing I can do is control what I can control and that is my attitude — study the game, and put in the preparation. With all those things, you have to try and find a way to be successful.”

Woodside was 46-of-76 passes for 539 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the preseason last year.

Logan Woodside welcomes “big opportunity” to win Titans backup QB job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk