Logan Wilson steals show when Bengals get asked if NFL is scripted

The NFL has jokingly tackled the scripted talk about football for this season with an ad campaign that spotlights Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

To fit in with this funny campaign featuring Chase, the Bengals went ahead and shot a video for social media in which offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. goes around the room asking teammates if they think the NFL is scripted.

As fans can probably imagine, the highlight of the entire video is when Brown asks linebacker Logan Wilson given…certain things that happened in a Super Bowl two years ago.

As always, Brown is downright hilarious in his hosting duties:

What do you guys think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IBZQUOmEpz — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 24, 2023

