Logan Wilson salutes 49ers’ Fred Warner as NFL’s best LB

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson recently signed his big extension with the team.

As this was happening, Bengals coaches were more than happy to call the tandem of Wilson and Germaine Pratt the outright best in the NFL.

But Wilson? He points to San Francisco and the duo of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, with an emphasis on Warner.

“Fred Warner is probably the best linebacker in the league,” Wilson said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He doesn’t seem to have a weakness to his game. He’s always playing the ball. He plays at a very high level. He makes everyone around him better.”

It’s a fun nod of mutual respect for a fellow linebacker from Wilson, who has blossomed in his own right into a solid all-around ‘backer who can also handle communications in the heart of a consistently good defense.

Wilson and Warner will be on opposite sidelines in Week 8 when the Bengals visit the 49ers next season.

