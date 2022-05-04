Logan Wilson plans Bengals training camp return after surgery

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was an incredible story after the Super Bowl considering he played the entire postseason with a torn labrum.

Wilson suffered the injury near the end of the regular season and returned, playing through the playoffs before undergoing surgery to correct the issue.

Speaking with the media at Paul Brown Stadium during the team’s voluntary workouts this week, Wilson revealed he’ll miss all of OTAs but expects to be back by training camp.

On the injury, Wilson told repoters the following, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

“Sometimes it felt fine and then there were times a certain hit would not make it feel so good. It just depended on the specific play, honestly. I don’t know the extent of it. I never take a look at the MRI nor do I know how to read an MRI, but I know the tear was getting bigger as the season progressed. I didn’t necessarily need to get it fixed. It was just way smarter to get it fixed long-term.”

The Bengals playing all the way to the Super Bowl in the longest season ever took its toll. Wilson joins Tee Higgins, who also had surgery, as guys who won’t be ready right away.

List