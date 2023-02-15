The end of the NFL’s head coaching cycle on Tuesday was reason for celebration in Cincinnati.

The carousel closed up shop for the season with the Colts hiring Shane Steichen and the Cardinals hiring Jonathan Gannon, which means that the Bengals will be bringing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo back for another season. Anarumo had a couple of interviews with Arizona before they opted to hire Gannon away from the Eagles.

A couple of Anarumo’s charges shared positive reactions to the news. Defensive end Sam Hubbard said he’s “glad to have him back” and linebacker Logan Wilson shared a similar sentiment.

“Selfishly, I’m ecstatic he’ll be back but he’d still make a great head coach,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “Glad to be in his system for another year.”

The Bengals may lose a number of starter from the defense this offseason, including both safeties, cornerback Eli Apple, and linebacker Germaine Pratt. Should that happen without the Bengals missing a step defensively, it’s a good bet that Anarumo will be back in the mix for a promotion in 2024.

Logan Wilson “ecstatic” about Lou Anarumo remaining with Bengals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk