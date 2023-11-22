Logan Wilson defends himself against criticism of hip-drop tackle of Mark Andrews

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson used the controversial — but still legal — hip-drop tackle on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews last Thursday night. Andrews underwent surgery Tuesday for torn ligaments in his ankle and cracked his fibula, likely ending his season.

The NFL is considering eliminating the hip-drop tackle. NFL executive Jeff Miller cited the danger of the tackle at the league meetings last month, saying it increases risk of injury by 25 times the rate of a standard tackle.

"I honestly wasn't even sure what a hip-drop tackle was prior to that being brought to my attention after the game," Wilson said Wednesday, via video from Caleb Noe of WCPO. "Obviously, I guess, it's something they're looking at doing, but it's hard in the position when you're trying to come from behind and trying just to find a way to bring him down. It's not like Mark Andrews is a small human. You're just trying to find a way to bring the guy down, and unfortunately that's what happened. I'd never wish it upon him. Whatever they decide to do with the hip-drop tackle going forward, we'll have to adjust, but it would make it a lot harder if that's what they decide to do."

Wilson later used the same technique to tackle Lamar Jackson, leaving the quarterback limping to protect his left ankle. Jackson declared himself "100 percent" Tuesday.

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard defended Wilson, and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen campaigned for the hip-drop tackle to remain legal. Ravens coach John Harabugh had a different opinion, though, questioning whether "it was even necessary" for Wilson to use it.

That wasn't the only criticism Wilson received from Baltimore.

"It is what it is. It's kind of the world we live in right now," Wilson said. "Some of it was obviously very unnecessary, coming at me and my family for really no reason. I wasn't playing the game dirty. I never wish any harm on any player I ever go against. I play my heart out every game, play my butt off. Sometimes those injuries happen. It is what it is. But if people would notice, I was one of the first people on a knee when Mark went down, because you never want that to happen to a guy, especially him. He's a good dude. I would never wish anything upon him like that."

Bengals coach Zac Taylor stood up for his player, without prompting, saying it's "frustrating and maddening" to hear Wilson labeled a dirty player.

"When I saw him say that, I really appreciated that," Wilson said. "I think that just speaks volumes of the guy and the coach that he is and why guys love him so much and love playing for him, because sometimes coaches really wouldn't go out of their way. It wasn't like he was asked about it. I think it was at the end of the conference that he went out of his way to say that. That speaks volumes and why I love playing for him."