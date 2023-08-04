Logan Wilson, Bengals agree to 4-year extension

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed linebacker Logan Wilson to a four-year contract extension in the latest move to secure the team’s core for the future.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s a four-year pact worth $37.25 million that averages $11.2 million over the first two new years.

Wilson, a third-round pick by the Bengals in 2020, entered the 2023 season on the final year of his rookie contract. He blossomed into a full-time starter quickly, registering 256 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and seven interceptions over his first three seasons, plus key plays in playoff games and his lone Super Bowl appearance.

The news comes on the heels of the Bengals shocking some by re-singing fellow linebacker Germaine Pratt in free agency. Wilson is the second veteran defender this offseason to ink an extension after defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire