Logan Webb Silences Mets In San Francisco

Logan Webb’s remarkable upward trajectory continued on Tuesday evening as he recorded eight strikeouts over seven scoreless frames, before serving up a two-run homer to Pete Alonso in the eighth inning, in a win over the Mets at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The unheralded 24-year-old burgeoning fantasy star induced 12 swinging strikes, including four on 16 sliders, and finished with a solid 33 percent CSW (called strikes plus whiffs). He’s seemingly put it all together over the last few weeks, recording a microscopic 1.87 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 44/10 K/BB ratio across 43 1/3 innings (eight starts) since returning from the injured list on July 9. He’s played a key role for a Giants’ squad which boasts the best record (78-42) in baseball this season, including a stellar 14-3 record since the major-league trade deadline last month. Simply put, Webb has blossomed into a reliable mixed-league contributor for fantasy managers and is a must-start option moving forward, especially since he’s in line for a rematch against the Mets on Tuesday night at Citi Field in New York.

Bassitt Conscious After Being Struck By Comebacker

An incredibly scary moment unfolded at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night when Athletics starter Chris Bassitt was struck on the right side of the face by a 100-mph line-drive off the bat of White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin in the second inning. Athletics manager Bob Melvin told reporters after the contest that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” while being transported to a local hospital in Chicago. He also added that he received stitches for a cut below his right eye and is undergoing a scan to identify potential fractures. The 32-year-old righty, who made his first-career All-Star Game appearance earlier this summer, has undergone a battery of tests to determine his condition and there should be additional clarity on his status at some point on Wednesday.

Starting Pitchers with an EDGE

Sandy Alcantara vs. Braves

8.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

33% CSW, 22 swinging strikes

It’s been an eminently forgettable season for the Marlins, but Alcantara has evolved into a certifiable upper-echelon fantasy starting pitcher. The hard-throwing 25-year-old right-hander was extremely sharp on Tuesday evening, and was ultimately saddled with a tough-luck loss against the division-rival Braves, despite allowing just one run over eight frames. He recorded an absurd 22 swinging strikes, including 12 whiffs on his slider, and finished with a robust 33 percent CSW. He’ll carry a sparkling 3.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 135/44 K/BB ratio across 151 1/3 innings (25 starts) into a challenging road tilt against the Reds on Sunday afternoon.

Marcus Stroman vs. Giants

7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

34% CSW, 16 swinging strikes

Stroman struck out a season-high nine batters over seven innings on Tuesday night, but was still saddled with a loss against the Giants. He coughed up a two-run homer to Tommy La Stella in the opening frame, but managed to silence the Giants’ bats until Evan Longoria launched a solo shot off him in the seventh inning. He induced 16 swinging strikes and finished with a solid 34 percent CSW. The 30-year-old righty has been a model of consistency lately, allowing three earned runs or fewer, while also completing five innings, in eight of his last nine starts since July 4. He'll carry a 2.84 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 123/33 K/BB ratio across 139 2/3 innings (26 starts) into a challenging road tilt against the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon.

Corbin Burnes vs. Cardinals

6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

29% CSW, 10 swinging strikes

Burnes took care of business on Tuesday night against a surging Cardinals’ lineup, carrying a no-hit bid into the sixth inning before giving up back-to-back one-out singles to Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt, but he managed to keep the shutout intact. He wasn’t overpowering, as evidenced by only three strikeouts and a pair of walks, but he threw 56 of 89 pitches for strikes and turned things over to the Brewers’ loaded bullpen, which got three shutout frames from Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader to preserve the victory. The 26-year-old fantasy ace will carry a minuscule 2.13 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 175/23 K/BB ratio across 127 innings (21 starts) into a tasty home matchup against the rebuilding Nationals on Sunday afternoon.

Eli Morgan vs. Twins

6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

27% CSW, 10 swinging strikes

Morgan managed to avoid hard contact, scattering three hits and a pair of walks over six solid frames on Tuesday evening at Target Field. It’s difficult to read too much into the performance, since he generated only 10 swinging strikes, and finished with a lackluster 27 percent CSW, but the unheralded 25-year-old righty has been in a groove lately, allowing three earned runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts since July 3. He doesn’t boast a ton of strikeout potential, but he’s displayed excellent control, and appears to be locked into Cleveland’s starting rotation moving forward. He’s shown enough to merit consideration as a viable mixed-league option for fantasy managers down the home stretch, especially when he faces an uninspiring Rangers’ lineup on Tuesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Hitters with an EDGE

Nelson Cruz vs. Orioles

2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR (26), 5 RBI

The old guy's still got it, folks. Cruz notched his third multi-homer effort of the 2021 campaign and matched a season-high with five RBI on Tuesday evening, leading the Rays to a blowout victory over the Orioles. The 41-year-old ageless wonder ripped a three-run homer to left field off southpaw John Means in the fifth inning and also tattooed a tape-measure two-run blast to the same location off lefty reliever Tanner Scott later in the contest. He’s gone deep seven times in 20 games since his arrival in Tampa Bay last month and is up to 26 round-trippers on the season overall. Unreal.

Riley Adams vs. Blue Jays

3-for-4, 3 R, HR (2), 3 RBI

The Nationals rolled the dice on Adams when they acquired the rookie backstop from the Blue Jays in exchange for veteran stopper Brad Hand at the trade deadline last month, and he came back to haunt his former organization on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old catcher tallied three hits, including a solo homer off righty reliever Trent Thornton in the fourth inning, and plated three of the Nationals’ 12 runs in the one-sided affair. He hasn’t exactly torn the cover off the ball since his arrival in Washington, but he could be worth a speculative dice roll on a roster spot for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues and NL-only formats.

Closing Time

Jonathan Loaisiga vs. Red Sox

2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (5th save)

Loaisiga fired a scoreless sixth inning, protecting a two-run advantage, before yielding three consecutive hits to create a bases-loaded and nobody out jam in the seventh inning. He got Travis Shaw to line-out to left field, struck out Enrique Hernandez and whiffed Hunter Renfroe to preserve the narrow victory. The hard-throwing 26-year-old righty has converted five of eight save chances this season. Aroldis Chapman remains on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation and there is still no timetable for his return.

Chad Greene vs. Red Sox

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (5th save)

Greene got the call to protect a two-run advantage in the seventh inning during the second game of Tuesday’s twin-billing against the Red Sox and reeled off a perfect frame to notch his fifth save of the season. The 30-year-old righty will continue to split save chances with Loaisiga as long as Chapman remains on the shelf.

Codi Heuer vs. Reds

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (1st save)

Heuer collected the final six outs of the Cubs’ one-run victory over the Reds on Tuesday night to record his first major-league. There won’t be a ton of save chances in Chicago over the remainder of the 2021 campaign, but the 25-year-old righty appears to be in the mix moving forward.

Will Smith vs. Marlins

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (26th save)

Smith collected a pair of strikeouts and needed only 11 pitches (nine strikes) to slam the door on the Marlins on Tuesday evening, guarding a two-run advantage for his 26th save of the year. The 32-year-old veteran southpaw has converted 26 of his 30 save opportunities this season.

Jake Brentz vs. Astros

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (2nd save)

Brentz was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning on Tuesday and managed to work around a pair of walks to spin a scoreless frame. The 26-year-old lefty has emerged as a key bullpen contributor for the Royals, recording a solid 3.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 63/34 K/BB ratio across 53 1/3 innings this season.

Josh Hader vs. Cardinals

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (24th save)

Hader got the call to guard a two-run lead in the ninth inning on Tuesday night and needed just 17 pitches (12 strikes) to preserve the Brewers’ shutout victory. The 27-year-old lefty has tossed three scoreless frames since returning from the COVID-19 injured list last week. He’s converted 24 of 25 save opportunities this season.

Paul Sewald vs. Rangers

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (5th save)

Sewald hasn’t exactly flown under-the-radar, but he’s unquestionably developed into one of the premier high-leverage relievers in the game this season. The 31-year-old righty holds a pristine 2.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 65/12 K/BB ratio across 39 innings of work. It’s notable that he came on after Diego Castillo worked the eighth inning on Tuesday night. It’s possible that he and Castillo continue to split the closing duties in Seattle over the last few weeks of the regular season.

Emmanuel Clase vs. Twins

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (17th save)

Clase has re-established himself as Cleveland’s primary closer, reeling off 12 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings over 12 appearances since July 17. The 23-year-old righty routinely touched triple-digits and looked completely unhittable on Tuesday night, fanning Mitch Garver and Miguel Sano before coaxing a game-ending fly out from Rob Refsnyder.

Dominic Leone vs. Mets

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (1st save)

Leone recorded the final out of the Giants' one-run victory over the Mets on Tuesday to pick up his first save of the season. The 29-year-old righty came on to face Kevin Pillar with the tying run on second base after lefty Jarlin Garcia recorded the first two outs of the ninth inning. He managed to freeze Pillar on three pitches to preserve the Giants' one-run victory. He's the seventh different Giants pitcher to record a save this season.

Tyler Clippard vs. Phillies

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (3rd save)

Clippard managed to walk the tightrope against the Phillies on Tuesday night, uncorking a wild pitch, which allowed a run to cross the plate, but he managed to escape with the lead intact. The 36-year-old veteran righty has converted three of four save chances since taking over as the Diamondbacks’ primary closer.

Kenley Jansen vs. Pirates

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (25th save)

Jansen allowed a run in the ninth inning on Tuesday against the Pirates, but managed to hang on for his 25th save of the season. He was summoned to protect a two-run lead and nearly coughed it up. He surrendered a leadoff double to Yoshi Tsutsugo, issued a one-out walk to Gregory Polanco, and also gave up an RBI single to Colin Moran. He managed to induce a line out from Ben Game and coax a game-ending grounder from Hoy Park to somehow escape the frame. The 33-year-old veteran stopper has converted 25 of 30 save chances this season.

EDGE Priority Pickup

Connor Joe, 1B/OF, Rockies

Joe has been sizzling-hot at the dish, going deep five times in 14 games since August 1. The versatile 29-year-old slugger, who has spent time at first base and both corner outfield spots this season, missed the entire 2020 campaign recovering from surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. ​​He recorded extremely impressive numbers in the upper levels of the Dodgers' minor-league system, and made a brief big-league cameo with the Giants back in 2019. He’s carved out an everyday role with the rebuilding Rockies, slashing .329/.381/.645 with seven home runs and 19 RBI across 21 games since the All-Star break. He’s worthy of a roster spot for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues.

Wednesday’s Matchup of the Day

Freddy Peralta (Brewers) vs. Jack Flaherty (Cardinals) - 7:45 PM ET

Flaherty reeled off six scoreless innings last week in his return from the injured list after missing more than two months due to an oblique injury. He’ll lock horns with Brewers budding superstar Freddy Peralta on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium in a potential throwback pitcher’s duel.

American League Quick Hits: Mike Trout (calf) participated in pre-game workouts on Tuesday at Comerica Park … Blue Jays placed OF George Springer on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain … Byron Buxton (hand, family) returned to the Twins on Tuesday and performed an on-field workout … Shane Bieber (shoulder) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday … Akil Baddoo (head) could be cleared to return from the 7-day concussion injured list on Wednesday or Thursday … Ryan Yarbrough (COVID-19) is expected to be activated from the injured list to start Wednesday against the Orioles … Yankees activated C Gary Sanchez from the COVID-19 injured list … Anthony Rizzo (COVID-19) isn't expected to require a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the Yankees … Orioles activated 1B Ryan Mountcastle from the 7-day concussion injured list … Yandy Diaz (thumb) has returned to the Rays' lineup Tuesday after missing three games with a sprained left thumb … Yordan Alvarez (illness) was held out of the Astros' starting lineup on Tuesday night … Eric Haase was scratched from the Tigers’ lineup on Tuesday with lower back tightness … Luke Voit delivered a go-ahead two-run single to lift the Yankees to a win over the Red Sox in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader … Giancarlo Stanton and Voit proceeded to launch solo homers in the nightcap, powering the Yankees to a sweep of the twin-bill against the Red Sox … Jared Walsh and Shohei Ohtani combined for seven walks and Jo Adell clobbered a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning to lift the Angels to a win over the Tigers … Jose Abreu and Jake Lamb crushed three-run homers in the White Sox’ blowout victory over the Athletics … Randy Arozarena posted four hits and Mike Zunino belted a two-run homer in the Rays’ blowout win over the Orioles … Luis Torrens blasted a solo homer in the Mariners’ narrow win over the Rangers … Daniel Johnson slugged a two-run homer in Cleveland’s victory over the Twins … Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored in the Royals’ low-scoring win over the Astros … Teoscar Hernandez walloped a two-run homer in the Blue Jays’ lopsided defeat at the hands of the Nationals … Andy Ibanez went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the Rangers’ loss to the Mariners … Jorge Polanco went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in the Twins’ loss to Cleveland … Daniel Lynch notched five strikeouts and allowed one run over seven innings in a win over the Astros … Tyler Anderson whiffed four batters and allowed one run over six innings in a win over the Rangers … Reynaldo Lopez hurled five scoreless innings in a win over the Athletics … Tanner Houck struck out two batters and yielded two runs over four innings in a no-decision against the Yankees … Jordan Montgomery fanned six batters and allowed three runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox … Luis Gil struck out four batters and also issued four walks over 4 2/3 scoreless frames in a no-decision against the Red Sox … Drew Rasmussen tossed four scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Orioles … Casey Mize allowed two runs over four innings in a no-decision against the Angels … Dylan Bundy gave up two runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Tigers … Alek Manoah was lit up for seven runs (six earned) over three innings in a loss to the Nationals … John Means was charged with seven runs (four earned) over four innings in a loss to the Rays … Framber Valdez coughed up three runs over 6 2/3 innings in a loss to the Royals … Nathan Eovaldi whiffed six batters and yielded two runs over five innings in a loss to the Yankees … Spencer Howard surrendered two runs over five innings in a loss to the Mariners … Bailey Ober was charged with three runs (two earned) over six innings in a loss to Cleveland … Taylor Hearn allowed two runs over five innings in a loss to the Mariners … Chris Ellis struck out seven batters over four scoreless innings to pick up a win in relief against the Orioles.

National League Quick Hits: Kris Bryant was scratched from the Giants' lineup Tuesday due to mild left hamstring tightness … Mookie Betts (hip) is on track to resume baseball activities on Thursday, yet there is still no timetable for his return … Yu Darvish (back) has resumed playing catch … Francisco Lindor (oblique) faced live pitching on Tuesday … Cardinals placed OF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain … Dodgers activated INF Gavin Lux from the 10-day injured list … Joe Ross (elbow) will miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign, but will not require surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow … Jordan Hicks (elbow) threw a bullpen session earlier this week … Chris Paddack (oblique) could resume throwing off a mound soon … Miles Mikolas (forearm) will return to the Cardinals’ starting rotation on Friday against the Pirates … Marlins transferred LHP Trevor Rogers from the family medical emergency list to the restricted list … ​​Noah Syndergaard (elbow) threw a one-inning simulated game on Tuesday … Brewers signed OF David Dahl to a minor-league contract … Reds designated RHP Heath Hembree for assignment … Diamondbacks OF prospect Kristian Robinson was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months probation for assaulting a police officer in April, 2020 … Fernando Tatis Jr. slugged his 34th round-tripper of the season and Tommy Pham clobbered a 486-foot solo shot in the Padres’ loss to the Rockies … Bryce Harper walloped a solo homer in the Phillies’ loss to the Diamondbacks … C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon homered in the Rockies’ win over the Padres … Tommy La Stella hit a two run homer and Evan Longoria went 3-for-3 with a solo shot in the Giants' win over the Mets … Josh Rojas tallied three hits and Josh VanMeter went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer to lead the Diamondbacks to a victory over the Phillies … Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run to lift the Braves past the Marlins … Yadiel Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and three RBI in the Nationals’ lopsided win over the Blue Jays … Ian Happ went 3-for-4 with a solo home run to lift the Cubs past the Reds in a low-scoring affair … Kolten Wong went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Brewers to a win over the Cardinals … Matt Beaty went 2-for-3 with a go-ahead two-run double and AJ Pollock went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI in the Dodgers’ win over the Pirates … Pete Alonso launched a two-run homer in the Mets’ loss to the Giants … Nick Castellanos drilled a solo homer in the Reds’ low-scoring loss to the Cubs … Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a walk in the Cardinals’ shutout loss to the Brewers … Bryan Reynolds scalded an RBI double in the Pirates’ loss to the Dodgers … German Marquez struck out four batters and allowed three runs over 6 1/3 innings in a win over the Padres … Kyle Hendricks allowed one run over six innings in a win over the Reds … Erick Fedde was charged with three runs over five innings in a win over the Blue Jays … Huascar Ynoa recorded four strikeouts over 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Marlins in his highly-anticipated return to the Braves’ rotation … Taylor Widener surrendered one run over five innings in a no-decision against the Phillies … David Price allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Pirates … Wil Crowe was charged with two runs over four innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers … Vladimir Gutierrez whiffed seven batters and allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings in a loss to the Cubs … Adam Wainwright gave up two runs over six innings in a loss to the Brewers … Kyle Gibson yielded three runs over six innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks … Matt Strahm allowed one run over 1 1/3 innings in a loss to the Rockies.