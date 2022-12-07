Logan Webb posts perfect tweet after Jon Heyman's Aaron Judge misfire

Webb posts perfect tweet after reporter's Judge misfire originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Logan Webb was just like every Giants fan when MLB Network's Jon Heyman took back his premature tweet that Aaron Judge "appears headed to the Giants."

He wasn't too pleased.

Webb is hoping the Giants land Judge, the biggest star on the open market. Judge was named the 2022 American League MVP after mashing 62 homers for the New York Yankees last season.

The chase for Judge reportedly is down to two teams -- the Giants and Yankees. Now, it's up to the slugger to decide where he wants to spend the next decade of his career -- back home in Northern California or in the Bronx where he developed into a star.

Webb, like most Giants fans, hopes he'll have a new teammate wearing No. 99 next season at Oracle Park.

