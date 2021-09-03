Logan Webb makes Giants history as second-half ace dazzles

Webb makes Giants history as second-half ace dazzles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Logan Webb has been pitching well throughout the 2021 season, but the Giants pitcher has turned into the ace of the rotation over the second half. Webb continued that dominance Thursday, as he struck out 10 Milwaukee Brewers and helped the Giants avoid being swept in a 5-1 victory at Oracle Park.

Webb logged his 14th straight start allowing two earned runs or fewer, which is the longest stretch by a Giants pitcher since at least 1901.

Logan Webb has gone 14 straight starts allowing 2 R or less.



That's the longest single-season streak in @SFGiants history, since at least 1901. pic.twitter.com/DzyCdTlnmV — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 2, 2021

Webb also is nearing some post All-Star break history for the Giants, as his ERA since the midsummer classic is the second-best in the team record books.

Lowest ERA after All-Star Break#ResilientSF history (min. 10 starts)

Carl Hubbell 1933 1.48

>Logan Webb 2021 1.64

Scott Garrelts 1989 1.69

Gaylord Perry 1967 1.71

Carl Hubbell 1934 1.78 — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) September 3, 2021

That's not to say Webb was pitching poorly before the All-Star break, as he went into the midseason hiatus with a 4-3 record over 11 games with a 3.63 ERA. Webb struck out 58 batters over 52 innings.

In the second half, however, Webb has gone 4-0 over 10 starts with a 1.64 ERA. In 60 1/3 innings since the All-Star break, Webb has struck out 63 batters.

This mesmerizing overlay of Webb's sinker and changeup demonstrates the difficulty hitters have had in figuring the right-hander out at the plate so far this season.

Logan Webb, 94mph Sinker and 87mph Changeup, Overlay.



I literally said "whoa" when I made this. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LiqVPTEFwN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 2, 2021

Webb primarily relied on his fastball and changeup during a down 2020 campaign, but has found consistent success throwing his sinker and slider more than the rest of his pitch arsenal.

It isn't a coincidence that Webb's strikeout percentage is up 8.3 percent from 2020 (27 percent). Only Kendall Graveman has seen a more steep increase in out-of-zone swing percentage than Webb this season (32.2 percent).

As Kevin Gausman's production has dipped over the back half of the season following a red-hot start, Webb has become a beacon of consistency for the Giants' rotation.

Ahead of a critical final month with the NL West race in a dead heat, Webb will be counted on to last deep into games and continue the dominance he has shown since mid-July.

If he can keep making hitters miss at the rate he has been, there's no reason to believe Webb will be slowing down anytime soon.

