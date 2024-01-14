Logan Thompson with a Goalie Save vs. Calgary Flames
Logan Thompson (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goalie Save vs. Calgary Flames, 01/13/2024
Logan Thompson (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goalie Save vs. Calgary Flames, 01/13/2024
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
Ward spent two seasons at Washington State and announced on Jan. 1 that he wouldn't use his last year of eligibility.
Antonio Pierce went 3-1 in the AFC West in the final nine games to help the Raiders finish second in the division.
The forecast called for 40-mph winds for the early Sunday game.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
The Hornets have gone 3-17 without Ball.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
There are several intriguing wild-card matchups, so lean on Dalton Del Don to help you set the best daily fantasy lineup for an action-packed weekend.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how Kawhi Leonard’s contract extension will upset free agency, where Dejounte Murray should be traded and why the vibes are bad in Golden State.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a forward who might be stashed on an opposing IR spot.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
Amari Cooper racked up 265 yards and had two touchdowns the last time the Browns played the Texans.
A phenom quarterback, breakout pass-catchers and blazing running backs — the 2023 rookie class is loaded with fantasy stars. Jorge Martin looks back at how they made it happen.