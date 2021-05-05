Logan Thomas says Kyle Pitts will revolutionize TEs: ‘He’s a stud, man’

Logan Thomas says Kyle Pitts will revolutionize TEs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kyle Pitts is a once-in-a-generation talent at the tight end position. Drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, the former Florida Gator became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history.

According to Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas, Pitts’ entrance into the league will revolutionize the position.

“At number four, I think that just sets the precedent for our position and how our position has actually taken off in the last couple of years,” Thomas said to the Washington Football Talk crew for an upcoming podcast episode. “That dude’s tough as nails man. He’s a baller, he’s a dude. All the words you use for a guy who’s a stud man, he’s every bit what you want.”

If you watched any SEC football this past season, it’s no shock why Pitts stood out. He has supreme athleticism, amazing route-running ability and can turn 50-50 passes into 90-10 balls. What perhaps sets Pitts apart from most typical tight ends, though, is his quickness. He has wide receiver speed (he ran a 4.44 40 at his pro day) at the TE position.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk Podcast

But it’s not just his tenacity in the passing game that makes defenses quiver. He’s also made a point to work on the run game, says Logan Thomas. “I saw his interview, he talked about how he wanted to be better in the run game and looking at some of his tape, he did very well in the run game in the SEC,” Thomas said. “So, this is a guy who’s not afraid to make plays and can ball.”

Joining the Falcons, Pitts will be the latest component of an already stacked offense that includes perhaps the best one-two punch at wide receiver in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Todd Gurley will run the ball in Atlanta, with franchise QB Matt Ryan calling the signals. Still, despite how eye-catching the Falcons’ roster is, they were just the 18th-best offense in the NFL in 2020 in yards per game. Atlanta fans are hoping Pitts’ arrival will bump them up on that list.