Logan Thomas apparently would love to play the Cowboys every week. He had four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown against them in Week 7.

The Washington tight end, a former quarterback, made four catches for 20 yards and a touchdown and threw a pass to Terry McLaurin for 28 yards in the first half Thursday. Thomas’ 5-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith with 2:26 remaining in the first half has Washington up 17-13 at halftime.

After punting on its first possession, Washington scored on its next three possessions.

Antonio Gibson had a 5-yard touchdown run, and Dustin Hopkins kicked a 23-yard field goal after Washington stalled at the Dallas 5.

Washington got a gift from the Cowboys on its final possession of the half, not counting a kneel down by Smith. The Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 34 with 5:22 left in the half.

Andy Dalton‘s pass was incomplete to CeeDee Lamb, who appeared to be interfered with by Ronald Darby but no flag was thrown. On top of that, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Thus, Washington took over on the Cowboys 19-yard line. Five plays later, Thomas was in the end zone.

Smith is 12-of-15 for 70 yards and a touchdown. Gibson has 11 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys’ injury-decimated offensive line took two more hits on the first drive with right tackle Zack Martin, normally the right guard, leaving with a calf injury and left tackle Cam Erving going out with a knee injury.

Dalton went 15-of-18 for 151 yards and a touchdown, a 54-yard strike to Amari Cooper. Cooper has four catches for 98 yards and drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty on Darby before the half, setting up a 32-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

Logan Thomas helps Washington to 17-13 halftime lead over Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk