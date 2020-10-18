Logan Thomas hauls in incredible toe-drag TD to trim Giants' lead before half

Logan Thomas hauls in incredible toe-drag touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Trailing 13-3 to the New York Giants with just seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Washington Football Team was in danger of entering halftime trailing by 10 or more points for what would have been an NFL-record eighth consecutive regular-season game.

However, the Burgundy and Gold had other ideas.

On first-and-goal from the Giants' 5-yard line, quarterback Kyle Allen lofted a beautiful goal-line fade to Logan Thomas, placing the football in a window where only his tight end could grab it.

The catch was just as impressive, as Thomas showed off what Nate Burlseon would call "toe drag swag."

Beautiful toe-drag TD by Logan Thomas on the pass from Kyle Allen!



📺: #WASvsNYG on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nrm6deI4Td pic.twitter.com/vM8gkhn8N0 — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020

The touchdown was Thomas' second score of the season and his first since Week 1. The six-pointer capped off a 70-yard TD drive, Washington's longest of the year.

Earlier this season against the Eagles, Thomas also scored a touchdown late in the first half that proved to be the start of a momentum shift. Washington would rattle off 27 unanswered points to defeat Philadelphia.

With Thomas' TD trimming the Giants' lead to just three before halftime, Washington hopes the late first-half score will prove to also be a momentum-changer in this contest.