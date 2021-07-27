Logan Thomas’ new deal with Washington bodes well for Dallas Goedert landing a huge contract extension

This deal is for $24 million over three years with $10.3 million in guarantees. Thomas is now the seventh-highest paid TE in the NFL. https://t.co/kus9Nv3gAq — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2021

Logan Thomas’ fairytale career ascension should help provide huge dividends for Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert, who’s looking to cash in on a new deal himself.

A former quarterback at Virginia Tech, Thomas has made the transition to the tight end position look seamless and Washington reward their star pass-catcher with a three-year, $24 million extension with $10.3 million guaranteed, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

Last season Thomas caught 72 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns, numbers Goedert should equal if not surpass as the No. 1 tight end in Shane Steichen’s offense with Philadelphia.

Goedert is also heading into the final year of his rookie deal and stands to land in the top-five highest-paid tight ends.

A solid contributor over the past three seasons, the former South Dakota State star has 137 receptions, 1,465 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns in 42 career games.

Goedert hasn’t been an elite tight end, but neither has Jonnu Smith or Hunter Henry, and both were paid well this offseason by the New England Patriots. While Goedert is not a playmaker on the level of Kelce and Kittle, he could be in line for a huge deal next offseason.

It’s expected that Goedert will bet on himself and play the season out, but the young tight end could be in line for a four-year, $52 million contract with the Eagles, with the tight end getting around $30 million in fully guaranteed salary.