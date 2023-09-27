Logan Thomas back at practice for the Commanders

The Washington Commanders received some positive injury news Wednesday as they returned to practice ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tight end Logan Thomas, who suffered a concussion in the win at Denver 10 days ago, returned to practice and was limited.

Logan Thomas back at practice. pic.twitter.com/23aRhB2S3S — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 27, 2023

Thomas’s return would be a significant boost for an offense that struggled mightily in a Week 3 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was sacked nine times and threw four interceptions in the game.

Tight ends Cole Turner and John Bates combined for six receptions for 47 yards.

Here’s the full injury report for Washington:

Here’s Wednesday’s injury report for the Eagles:

