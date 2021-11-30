Logan Thomas activated from injured reserve, expected to play vs. Seahawks

The Washington Football Team activated starting tight end Logan Thomas from injured reserve on Monday, and Thomas is expected to play in the Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The #washingtonfootball Team will officially add TE Logan Thomas back to the active roster in the next hour. He and WR Curtis Samuel are on track to play tonight, as expected. Ron Rivera said both would be on pitch counts if they played vs. the #Seahawks. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 29, 2021

This is excellent news for Washington. Thomas injured his hamstring early in a Week 4 win over the Falcons. In Washington’s first three games, Thomas caught 12 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He missed the last six games.

Ricky Seals-Jones, who started in Thomas’s absence, will not play with a hip injury. Seals-Jones has missed the last two games. Rookie John Bates started in the Week 11 win over the Panthers.

Head coach Ron Rivera said Thomas would be on a “pitch count” Monday but did not indicate a specific amount of snaps. Thomas will likely split time with Bates.

Thomas had a breakout season for Washington in 2020, with 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns.

In a corresponding move, Washington placed rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi on IR with a hip injury. Cosmi was outstanding early in the season but injured his ankle and missed several games. He returned last week, only to leave with a hip injury.