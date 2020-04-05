Logan Seavey captures Saturday Night Thunder iRacing victory
Real-world dirt darling Logan Seavey passed Chase Cabre with 13 laps remaining in the iRacing Saturday Night Thunder event at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, then sped ahead for the victory in a first-of-its kind eNASCAR showcase.
Seavey, who qualified for the main event by finishing second place in the first heat race of the evening, was the class of the field late in Saturday’s 150-lap race comprised of real-world drivers from NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, Pinty’s Series and NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series.
“I kind of put myself in a good spot and my team put me in a good spot,” Seavey said. “We were able to switch strategies around, save tires and pit as much as we could. The last 50 or 60 laps, I just saved until the last 20 or 30 and knew I had enough to run down Chase there.”
Cabre finished second to Seavey, with Alex Labbe, who pushed the leaders late, Anthony Alfredo and Kyle Weatherman rounding out the top five.
iRacing megastar Ty Majeski took sixth, with Justin Allgaier, Blake Koch, Joey Gase and Jeb Burton rounding out the top 10. Koch, who won the first heat race to start the main event from the pole, led the first 67 laps before ceding the lead to pit under caution.
Saturday Night Thunder was the first race in a new esports racing outlet, which complements the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series featuring NASCAR Cup Series stars on Sunday. It was an appetizer of sorts for Sunday’s main event, the Food City Showdown presented by M&Ms (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App). Even that race, the third of the iRacing Pro Invitational Series, is getting a tweak. The lineup for the field of NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be set after two heat races rather than single-car qualifying.
More than 40 drivers entered Saturday’s race, but only 24 raced in the main event. Drivers qualified for the main event through three 20-lap heat races, with the top four drivers in each heat race advancing to the main event.
Fin
Str
Car
Driver
Led
Status
1
4
67
Logan Seavey
13
Running
2
7
04
Chase Cabre
51
Running
3
5
90
Alex Labbe
19
Running
4
3
33
Anthony Alfredo
0
Running
5
2
54
Kyle Weatherman
0
Running
6
12
45
Ty Majeski
0
Running
7
9
7
Justin Allgaier
0
Running
8
1
57
Blake Koch
67
Running
9
19
53
Joey Gase
0
Running
10
21
8
Jeb Burton
0
Running
11
18
10
Justin Haley
0
Running
12
22
52
Stewart Friesen
0
Running
13
14
75
Landon Huffman
0
Running
14
23
93
Myatt Snider
0
Running
15
11
36
Jesse Iwuji
0
Running
16
6
55
Will Rodgers
0
Running
17
10
029
Kaz Grala
0
Running
18
17
68
Brandon L Brown
0
Running
19
24
46
Chandler Smith
0
Disqualified
20
8
99
Joshua Bilicki
0
Running
21
15
40
Ryan Truex
0
Disconnected
22
13
19
Derek Kraus
0
Disconnected
23
16
27
Ruben Garcia
0
Disconnected
24
20
20
Harrison Burton
0
Disconnected
Following the three heats, two 20-lap last chance qualifier (LCQ) races were held with all the drivers who hadn’t already advanced. The top six finishers from each LCQ advanced to the main event.
Below are the full results, and the drivers who advanced to the A-Main through the qualifying process.
ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 1
1. Blake Koch
2. Logan Seavey
3. Chase Cabre
4. Kaz Grala
ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 2
1. Kyle Weatherman
2. Alex Labbe
3. Josh Bilicki
4. Jesse Iwuji
ADVANCING FROM HEAT RACE 3
1. Anthony Alfredo
2. Will Rodgers
3. Justin Allgaier
4. Ty Majeski
ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 1
1. Derek Kraus
2. Ryan Truex
3. Brandon Brown
4. Joey Gase
5. Jeb Burton
6. Myatt Snider
ADVANCING FROM LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER 2
1. Landon Huffman
2. Ruben Garcia Jr.
3. Justin Haley
4. Harrison Burton
5. Stewart Friesen
6. Chandler Smith