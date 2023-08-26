Logan Sargeant devastated after Q3 crash ‘overshadows’ Dutch GP breakthrough

Logan Sargeant (Williams) gives a thumbs up after walking away from his heavy Dutch Grand Prix qualifying crash. Credit: Alamy

Williams’ American star Logan Sargeant admitted his breakthrough F1 performance at the Dutch Grand Prix has been “all overshadowed by one tiny, little mistake” following his crash in Q3.

The Williams cars have been surprisingly competitive at Zandvoort, with team leader Alex Albon classified no lower than sixth throughout practice before securing a fine fourth place on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Sargeant, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has also enjoyed his most competitive showing to date so far this weekend, reaching the final stage of qualifying for the first time.

Logan Sargeant devastated by Zandvoort qualifying crash

However, all his good work was undone when the US driver crashed heavily at Turn 2 in the opening minutes of the pole position shootout, having just gone second on the timesheets.

With the 22-year-old unable to complete the session, improvements from others on a rapidly drying track saw Sargeant slump to 10th in the final Q3 classification with the extent of the damage to his car still unknown at the time of writing.

Sargeant was thrilled to reach the final segment of qualifying for the first time – and deeply regrets the way his session ended.

He told Sky F1: “It was difficult, the tyres were going away but the track was drying.

“It wasn’t the cleanest, most perfect lap [in Q2] but I was able to get just enough out of it to get to Q3 which was nice.

“I feel like it’s been a great weekend until that mistake, really close to where I needed to be in full dry conditions yesterday, great long run pace – just all overshadowed by one tiny, little mistake.

“It’s just millimetre differences. Slicks in the wet, it’s a challenge like no other, for sure, especially around here – there’s no margin for error.

“There were places on the track where there wasn’t even a full dry line yet. I hate to end it like that, to leave the team with a damage car is always the last thing I want to do.

“But there’s nothing I can do now. I’ll try and learn from it, take the positives.

“We have good long-run pace so I look forward to tomorrow and try to capitalise on that.”

Sargeant remains the only driver to have competed at every race this season who is yet to score a point, with a best finish of 11th in last month’s British GP at Silverstone.

Williams currently sit seventh – level on 11 points with Ferrari customer team Haas – in the Constructors’ standings with 10 races of 2023 remaining.

The article Logan Sargeant devastated after Q3 crash ‘overshadows’ Dutch GP breakthrough appeared first on Planetf1.com.