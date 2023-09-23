Logan Sargeant bemoans latest ‘hugely costly’ error after Suzuka crash

Logan Sargeant is lifted onto a truck. Credit: Alamy

Logan Sargeant admitted his qualifying crash at Suzuka was “hugely costly” for him and Williams, after a hefty shunt out of the final corner.

The Williams driver suffered a twitch of oversteer as he applied the throttle coming out of the final chicane during qualifying, which sent him towards the grass verge on the exit.

He dipped a wheel onto the grass and lost control of his car, which sent him piling into the barriers and bringing out the red flag – though he was able to walk away unscathed.

Logan Sargeant admits latest error ‘hugely costly’

This accident comes at an inopportune moment for the rookie, whose future in Formula 1 is under scrutiny with his being the only seat left without a contract for the 2024 season, following the confirmation of both AlphaTauri drivers on Saturday.

Fresh on the heels of his run into the wall at Marina Bay last weekend, Sargeant will be looking to make amends in the race on Sunday, though he will have to do so from the back of the grid.

He was left frustrated afterwards, especially as he felt he had speed underneath him until that moment.

“Just lost the rear on the exit of the last corner and just the grass creeps up on you quickly there as it sort of comes back towards you but, yeah, tough one,” Sargeant said of the accident in addressing the media after the session.

When it comes to the lengthy repair job that will be needed on his car, team principal James Vowles explained that the team do have enough parts to be able to cope with the accident, though Sargeant himself will want to get it out of his head quickly.

After crashing in the race in Singapore last time out, the Williams driver acknowledged that moment was a small error that proved costly for him – and he reiterated that sentiment this time around.

When asked about what happens next, he added: “Just put it behind me, I think. What can you do? It’s over with.

“I feel like it’s been a pretty good day until that point. I feel like I’ve been pretty quick, was pretty much where I needed to be. Just another small mistake, hugely costly.”

