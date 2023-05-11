Logan Ryan vouches for former Patriot to be Hall of Famer

Former New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan believes one former member of the organization should be a Hall of Famer.

Ryan appeared on an episode of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” as a guest host. While on it, he vouched for former Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore to receive the accolade.

A strong case could be made. Gilmore was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

He came to New England in March 2017 and immediately became an impact player in the New England secondary. In three seasons with the Patriots, He tallied 11 interceptions in 56 games and started in all of them. He made the Pro Bowl in three out of his four seasons with New England and was a First-Team Associated Press All-Pro in 2018 and 2019.

Ryan vouched for Gilmore, while also comparing him to a previous Patriots teammate.

“Somebody I’ve been watching a lot in the league and study his game and that’s Stephon Gilmore,” said Ryan. “Gilly Lock is a clamp. I think he had a great season last year, and honestly, Gilly’s been doing this for a long time. He’s one of the rare guys that you can lock on a guy in push coverage. We really haven’t seen that since Darrelle Revis, the ability to shut down a side of the field. Press man-to-man, every play, he’s making the receiver earn it. He doesn’t fear them. And he got a Defensive Player of the Year.

“That is really hard to do at the DB position. Every year, the Defensive Player of the Year is just another pass rusher. …This guy is special. For you to get a Defensive Player of the Year at DB and be doing it at the level you’ve been doing it, on an island, that’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Gilmore was traded from the Patriots to the Carolina Panthers in October 2021. He played for the Indianapolis Colts last season, and now, he’s with the Dallas Cowboys.

The South Carolina product will look to put together another strong season and possibly strengthen his potential Hall of Fame case.

