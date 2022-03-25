Logan Ryan has a long history with Tom Brady, which is part of the reason he decided to sign with the Buccaneers in free agency shortly after Brady ended his brief retirement and announced he would return to the Bucs. Ryan and Brady won two Super Bowls together in New England, and they’ve also played against each other multiple times. But one play in particular stands out.

That play was Brady’s final throw as a Patriot, in a playoff loss to the Titans. It was a pass that Ryan intercepted. Ryan said in his introductory press conference in Tampa Bay on Thursday that he knows Brady remembers it well.

“He’s got a good memory, so I’m sure he remembers,” Ryan said. “I don’t remind him. We move on. But I know he remembers that play. I think he does.”

Brady is known for his long memory, particularly of things that fuel his hunger to keep proving doubters wrong. (A whole documentary was made about Brady’s obsession with the six quarterbacks who were drafted ahead of him.) Brady surely remembers that pass Ryan intercepted, and it’s surely a part of his motivation to have a great final chapter of his career in Tampa Bay.

Logan Ryan: Tom Brady remembers I intercepted his last pass as a Patriot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk