Logan Ryan taking Giants fans frustrations seriously: 'We realize it and it’s just not okay'

Logan Ryan helmet off after loss blue uniforms

After going 6-10 but fighting until the final game of the 2020 NFL season for their playoff hopes, the Giants bolstered their roster over the offseason.

But what ensued was 11 losses to this point in the season with two games to go -- not what they expected.

It's arguably the most disappointing season in the franchise's history, and fans are starting to lose it.

It's hard not to, but Logan Ryan has surely taken notice of the fans' rightful frustrations.

"We realize it and it’s just not okay. Their reaction is okay, the product isn’t okay right now," he told reporters on Wednesday.

This weekend will be the first time Ryan has ever suited up in a game where his team was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

"Fortunately, I’ve never been in this position, I don’t want to be, I don’t like this position," he said. "It’s been very frustrating, it’s been a tough year, obviously for all of us, myself included.

Although the fans are revolting, the second-year Giant knows it comes from the heart, and is thankful he plays for such a passionate fanbase, even though they haven't been this angry at the franchise since the '70s.

"I understand that we have a great fan base, a ton of tradition here," said Ryan. "It’s a privilege to play here. I played in a franchise in Tennessee where the fan base was nonexistent. You couldn’t even get fans to the games, you had to put tickets half off to get fans to the games. So, I understand the tradition of this area, the history of the NFC East, what these rivalries mean with Philly and Dallas and the Washington Football Team. It means a lot – this is what people talk about day in and day out."

Ryan's contract runs for two more years - it doesn't seem like all will turn around in that duration. But the 30-year-old defensive captain wants to be here for when it does.

"I’m here to be part of that change," Ryan said. "I’m here to demand better, I’m here to play better and I’m here to hopefully going forward start bringing some of that championship and playoff habits to the team because I believe you need to have that before you actually make that. I’m trying to be part of the solution the best I can. I take it very seriously and I hear what the fans are saying, I understand the frustration and I’m equally as frustrated. I’m going to try my best to finish this year off right and go into next season and look for changes."