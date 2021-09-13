Logan Ryan, Sterling Shepard were highest-graded Giants in Week 1

The New York Giants fell to the Denver Broncos, 27-13, on Sunday and the game wasn’t even as close as the score might indicate.

From top to bottom, the Giants showed an alarming number of weaknesses and reasons for concern, but there were some positives. Not many, mind you, but some.

Among them was safety Logan Ryan, the first-time captain who led the team with a 90.4 grade courtesy of Pro Football Focus. That includes a pass rush grade of 81.8 and a coverage grade of 85.9.

Just behind Ryan on the defensive side of the ball were defensive lineman Leonard Williams (77.6), nose tackle Austin Johnson (77.5) and defensive end Dexter Lawrence (74.0).

Other notable defensive grades include linebacker Tae Crowder (65.8), cornerback James Bradberry (58.1), linebacker Blake Martinez (49.9) and safety Xavier McKinney (45.2).

The lowest-graded Giants defender was rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who checked out with a 39.9.

On the offensive side of the ball, it should come as little surprise that wide receiver Sterling Shepard led the way with a grade of 79.2. If not for an early slip and drop, that number would be higher.

Just behind Shepard (20 snap min.) were wide receiver Kenny Golladay (77.7), left tackle Andrew Thomas (68.2) and center Nick Gates (66.5).

Other notable offensive grades include quarterback Daniel Jones (65.1), right tackle Nate Solder (63.6), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (58.9) and running back Saquon Barkley (53.1).

The lowest-graded Giants on offense was tight end Kyle Rudolph, who was given a grade of 47.5.