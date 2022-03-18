Logan Ryan signs with Buccaneers shortly after being released by Giants

Logan Ryan waves to fans

It didn't take long for Logan Ryan to find a new home - he has agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



The 31-year-old was released by the Giants in the midst of their salary cuts - Big Blue is saving $775,000 in cap space after releasing its defensive captain, who had just completed his first season of a three-year deal signed before the 2021 season.

His three-year deal was worth $31 million after his one-year prove-it deal in 2020 worked out in his favor. Ryan's 117 tackles were the second-most on the team last season.



Ryan rejoins Tom Brady, whom he won two Super Bowls with in New England. Brady un-retired last week and announced his return to play his 23rd season in the NFL with the Bucs. They played for the Patriots together from 2013 to 2016. Ryan then spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan has missed the playoffs just three times in his nine-year career, and by joining Tampa, it seems like a lock he will get there again.