Logan Ryan shares his most memorable INT's

Andy Behrens has his latest six-pack of stats to help us navigate the MLB landscape, beginning with a ridiculous K total from a dominant pitching prospect.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his in-season Shuffle Up series by gauging how the catcher position stacks up.
The NFL will roll out the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
Luck remains off limits.
Yarbrough collapsed on the mound during a frightening scene Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Lonnie Walker dropped all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter Monday night to fend off a Stephen Curry triple-double.
Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, is suing him after their breakup last fall — which she claims he did through a "scheme."
"Coach Prime" has made Colorado relevant again.
Marcus Thompson from The Athletic joins Vince Goodwill to talk their way through the 2023 NBA Playoffs, with some extra time spent on the present and future of the Golden State Warriors.
Alvarez seemed a tick or two worse Saturday than he was and given the talent in our Top 10, that causes him to drop.
Sterling had been in the 11-15 range on the Yahoo Sports rankings of the world’s best mixed martial artists for the last few years, but it’s high time he enters the Top 10.
LSU’s trip was initially in doubt after First Lady Jill Biden wanted to invite Iowa to the White House to celebrate, too.
How to watch tonight's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
What gives with the ups and downs for the Lakers star forward?
Carlos Alcaraz is in the zone right now, having won four titles in the last four months.
Fields left OSU as a junior in 2020 for the NFL draft.
Gragson was upset after Chastain had pushed his car into the wall earlier in the race.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend.
The nail-biter came down to a game-winner from James Harden, who scored 42 points.
Verstappen has won three of the first five races of the 2023 season.