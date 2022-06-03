Logan Ryan says he took his Giants release personally

The New York Giants are in the midst of another restructure/rebuild this offseason and have parted ways with many veterans, some due to salary cap constraints while others sonly didn’t fit the new narrative or direction.

Safety Logan Ryan, one of the team’s most productive and outspoken leaders, was abruptly released in mid-March even though the team was already thin in the secondary.

The rumors were the new coaching staff wanted new voices in the locker room and decided to take Ryan out. It was clearly part of a culture purge as the team did not realize much salary cap relief (less than $1 million) from the move.

That did not get past Ryan, who told CBS Sports’ Jim Rome in a recent interview that he felt the release was personal.

“I took it personal, a little bit of a chip. I felt like I gave it all I had in New York, but I think new management,” Ryan said. “A coach being fired, as well as the GM so obviously a whole new regime over there looking to in a different direction.

“Honestly, I don’t know what me, (James) Bradberry and these other guys could have done. They’re looking in a different direction, that’s okay. I think we landed on our feet and you have to keep moving forward because this is a business.”

Ryan was scooped up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers less than a week after his release.

Bradberry was cut in May, which was a salary cap-reducing exercise, and he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

