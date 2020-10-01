Logan Ryan says 'there's no panic button' for Giants despite winless start

On the heels of a 36-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, an injury-decimated team playing second- and third-string reserves, the winless Giants have a bigger Week 4 challenge waiting Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

The Giants (0-3) go to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles against the Rams (2-1) searching for their first victory, and they do so against an opponent loaded with talent.

No matter how ugly the 49ers (2-1) loss looked, though, defensive back Logan Ryan says the Giants aren't dwelling on what went wrong.

"It was mistakes," Ryan said Wednesday. "That doesn't matter, if they were little or big -- they can cost you in the National Football League when you're playing good teams. So nonetheless, regardless of the size of the mistake, if it wasn't the players executing the game plan, it wasn't us -- and I hold myself accountable on that and as a leader on the defense to tighten those up and get back to work.

"And that's why we were on the practice field today -- the beauty of football is losses only count as one so not two losses when you lose really bad. It's only one loss in our record book and we're back to work on Wednesday because we have the best offense in football that we're going to go see at their place, so that's going to make a big challenge for us and we're excited for it."

A middle-of-the-pack Giants defense in total yards (357.7, 13th) and points (26.3, 17th) allowed per game has not gotten much help from an offense that knows it needs to step things up. Regardless, Ryan remains unbothered about the idea of when to hit the panic button.

"I don't know -- not yet, not now," Ryan said. "We're back to work. Like, it's the fourth week of the season -- nobody's in their final form yet. Obviously, you want to win every week. We didn't execute. We didn't win the game. We didn't play how we wanted. Like I said, it was unacceptable, but there's no panic button right now.

"The Rams don't care. The Rams don't care what we looked like last week. It's about how we practice, how we execute, how we clean the things we did wrong and don't let them happen week to week. We have to fix the mistakes, the self-inflicting wounds to go out there and play a good game against the Rams. That's all that matters this Sunday."

An eighth-year veteran by way of the New England Patrots (2013-16) and Tennessee Titans (2017-19), Ryan signed a one-year deal with the Giants worth $7.5 million. In a young secondary that could be without safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle), the Giants need all hands on deck.

"It's their balance," Ryan said of the Rams, who boast a top-three total offense (449.7 total yards per game) with quarterback Jared Goff throwing to targets such as receivers Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee. "They have a really good running game. I mean, obviously, their offensive coordinator (Kevin O'Connell) and head coach (Sean McVay) are really good and talented and they're able to mask everything to look the same. So heir passes look like runs, their runs look like passes. Similar to last week, they exploit your weaknesses similar to (49ers head coach Kyle) Shanahan.

"So they have a very good play caller and they have very good weapons. And their receivers are really good blocking receivers, so when you have receivers who are willing to mix it up in the run game, that's more blockers you have to account for, for the runners. And also, their receivers are also able to run really good routes. So I think they have really good receivers.

"I think they have a really good scheme and I think they have good balance where you can't say, 'OK, this is definitely a run. This is definitely a pass.' They line up in the same looks and run different plays out of it. So it makes everyone kind of focused on doing their job -- you can't really tell too much what they're going to run before the snap."